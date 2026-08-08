Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 36.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.21% to Rs 47.53 croreNet profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 36.86% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.21% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales47.5335.68 33 OPM %19.8819.59 -PBDT8.857.19 23 PBT5.714.20 36 NP4.273.12 37
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