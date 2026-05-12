Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.89% to Rs 45.24 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 9.19% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.89% to Rs 45.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.47% to Rs 16.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.47% to Rs 173.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.