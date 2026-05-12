Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 28.89% to Rs 45.24 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 9.19% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.89% to Rs 45.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.47% to Rs 16.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.47% to Rs 173.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.2435.10 29 173.50121.78 42 OPM %17.0617.89 -20.3320.33 - PBDT7.668.55 -10 33.7426.99 25 PBT4.905.30 -8 22.1914.31 55 NP3.923.59 9 16.6610.58 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rossell Techsys consolidated net profit rises 9.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 54.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.09% in the March 2026 quarter

PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 1778.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story