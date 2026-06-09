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Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 113.95% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 429.73 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 113.95% to Rs 205.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 429.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.31% to Rs 551.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 1657.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1457.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales429.73383.30 12 1657.231457.51 14 OPM %92.3696.08 -94.7495.80 - PBDT176.91129.92 36 640.78497.60 29 PBT175.13128.30 37 634.05491.15 29 NP205.1195.87 114 551.64369.47 49

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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