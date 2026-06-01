Asgard Alcobev consolidated net profit declines 49.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.28% to Rs 36.53 crore

Net profit of Asgard Alcobev declined 49.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.28% to Rs 36.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.40% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.72% to Rs 101.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.