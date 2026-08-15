Asgard Alcobev consolidated net profit rises 207.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 150.66% to Rs 53.04 crore

Net profit of Asgard Alcobev rose 207.69% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 150.66% to Rs 53.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.53.0421.169.737.374.181.312.570.912.000.65

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