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Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales rise 254.55% to Rs 1968.63 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 28.03% to Rs 110.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 254.55% to Rs 1968.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.70% to Rs 401.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.21% to Rs 5237.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2738.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1968.63555.24 255 5237.132738.93 91 OPM %6.5015.21 -10.5913.51 - PBDT182.18110.89 64 581.86382.45 52 PBT146.7781.51 80 449.14304.47 48 NP110.7386.49 28 401.42295.81 36

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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