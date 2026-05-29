Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 254.55% to Rs 1968.63 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 28.03% to Rs 110.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 254.55% to Rs 1968.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.70% to Rs 401.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.21% to Rs 5237.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2738.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.