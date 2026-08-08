Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 1616.12 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 4.99% to Rs 115.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 1616.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1355.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1616.121355.57 19 OPM %11.2213.41 -PBDT166.76163.34 2 PBT130.04131.84 -1 NP115.34109.86 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit rises 894.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases standalone net profit rises 86.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Golden Carpets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Next Story