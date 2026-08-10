PTC India Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd and Banco Products (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2026.

PTC India Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd and Banco Products (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2026.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd tumbled 12.51% to Rs 645.2 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53926 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd crashed 12.16% to Rs 178.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month. Jamna Auto Industries Ltd lost 10.84% to Rs 129.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd slipped 10.54% to Rs 534.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31794 shares in the past one month.