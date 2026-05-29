Ashapura Minechem surges after Q4 PAT climbs 31% QoQ to Rs 111 cr

Ashapura Minechem soared 11.06% to Rs 726.40 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.49% to Rs 110.73 crore on 104.97% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1968.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 53.58% while revenue from operations surged 254.55% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 146.77 crore, up 74.06% YoY and up 73.16% QoQ. EBITDA stood at Rs 210.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 47.3% compared with Rs 143.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company said its Guinea business, comprising bauxite and iron ore operations, delivered significant volume growth during the quarter. Bauxite export volumes from Guinea rose to 3.16 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q4 FY26 from 1.39 MMT in Q3 FY26. According to the company, the sharp rise in volumes led to more than 100% growth in topline performance on a sequential basis. However, margins remained under pressure due to higher fuel costs and elevated ocean freight rates amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The companys India businesses which includes Bentonite and Allied Minerals, White Performance Materials and Others and Advanced Ceramic Materials business, witnessed a moderation in profitability during Q4. The company stated that in Bentonite and Allied Minerals, White Performance Materials and Others business margins were impacted by a rise in input costs along with a change in the sales mix, driven by a higher proportion of lower-margin products. The profitability of Specialty Adsorbent Solutions business was adversely affected by a sharp increase in sulphuric acid prices, which is a key raw material used in the acid activation process for bleaching clay and Advanced Ceramic Materials business remained largely stable during the quarter.