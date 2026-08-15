Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 64.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 64.79 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 64.35% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 64.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.7952.95 22 OPM %11.349.48 -PBDT7.365.02 47 PBT7.194.86 48 NP5.213.17 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content