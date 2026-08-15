Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 64.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 64.79 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 64.35% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 64.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.7952.9511.349.487.365.027.194.865.213.17

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