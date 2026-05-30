Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 70.61 crore

Net profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 68.75% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.15% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 317.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.