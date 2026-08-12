Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 63.30% to Rs 107.45 croreNet profit of Ashiana Housing rose 3.07% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 63.30% to Rs 107.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales107.45292.81 -63 OPM %7.024.05 -PBDT19.5821.34 -8 PBT16.3018.05 -10 NP13.1112.72 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content