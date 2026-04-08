Ashiana Housing, Infosys, Swan Defence, Aurobindo Pharma, Prostarm Info in focus

Sammaan Capital shares are under the F&O ban on 8 April 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Banks, auto and realty stocks in focus ahead of RBI policy outcome due today. The Reserve Bank of Indias Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day deliberations on Monday, 6 April 2026. It is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25% amid heightened global uncertainties.

Ashiana Housing reported a sharp rise in its Q4 performance, with area booked at 11.19 lakh sq ft compared to 8.48 lakh sq ft in the corresponding period last year.

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Harness to accelerate agentic AI-led software delivery transformation for enterprises globally.

GAIL (India) has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier Energy Fidelity. The charter party agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services, a Singapore-based affiliate of Alpha Gas. Aurobindo Pharma has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets for the treatment of type-2 diabetes. Biocon announced the commercial launch of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States. Both products were previously approved and granted interchangeable designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2025.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has received a new order worth Rs 1,5003,000 crore from Energy ONE for the construction of four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers. These will be the first ammonia dual-fuel ships built in India. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029. Prostarm Info Systems has received a letter of award (LoA) as a subcontractor from Solarium Green Energy for executing complete engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works worth Rs 165 crore for a 50 MWac solar PV power project, excluding three years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services in Maharashtra. Additionally, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shenzhen Topband Co. to explore a potential strategic alliance for exclusive cooperation in battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company has signed a residential high-rise project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai. The project has a topline potential of around Rs 2,400 crore, with a total saleable carpet area of approximately 0.67 million sq ft.