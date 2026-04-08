Ashiana Housing rises as Q4 sales value surges 124% YoY; area booked up over 32% YoY

Ashiana Housing jumped 6.88% to Rs 329.55 after the company said that the value of the area sold in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,289.70 crore, registering a growth of 124.4% compared with Rs 574.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

The area booked during the quarter ended 31 March 2026 stood at 11.19 lakh sq ft, up 31.96% YoY, with 665 units booked in Q4 FY26 compared with 597 units in Q4 FY25.

The company said that 849 units were launched in Q4 FY26, including projects in Bhiwadi, Gurugram, Pune, and Chennai, of which 394 units were sold (7.62 lakh sq ft; value of area sold: Rs 1,018.70 crore).