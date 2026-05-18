Ashika Credit Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.09 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 49.79 crore

Net Loss of Ashika Credit Capital reported to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 49.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.40% to Rs 60.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 240.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.