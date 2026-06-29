Ashika Global Securities allots 2 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Ashika Global Securities has allotted 2 lakh equity shares on conversion of equal number of warrants on receipt of Rs 9.13 crore (being 75% of the issue price per equity convertible warrant).

Further, as per terms and conditions of issue of warrants, the upfront amount of 25% of issue price paid by allottee, w.r.t. 16,00,000 equity convertible warrants have been forfeited by the company due to non exercise of warrants /non-receipt of 75% of subscription amount within the warrants exercise period i.e. within 18 months from date of allotment. i.e. 26 December 2024.

Consequent to the above conversion of 2,00,000 equity convertible warrants into equal number of equity shares and forfeiture of 16,00,000 equity convertible warrant, there shall be no warrants remaining pending for conversion, which were allotted on 26 December 2024.