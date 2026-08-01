Ashika Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.30% to Rs 168.69 croreNet profit of Ashika Global Securities rose 15.48% to Rs 101.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.30% to Rs 168.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales168.69117.72 43 OPM %81.8582.27 -PBDT134.1892.00 46 PBT129.7387.99 47 NP101.3087.72 15
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