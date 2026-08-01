Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashika Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashika Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 43.30% to Rs 168.69 crore

Net profit of Ashika Global Securities rose 15.48% to Rs 101.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.30% to Rs 168.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales168.69117.72 43 OPM %81.8582.27 -PBDT134.1892.00 46 PBT129.7387.99 47 NP101.3087.72 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.59 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sejal Glass consolidated net profit rises 63.39% in the June 2026 quarter

National Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 88.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Bluspring Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 186.09% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Next Story