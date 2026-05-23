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Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 746.91% to Rs 6.86 crore

Net loss of Ashima reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 746.91% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 12.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.860.81 747 12.0110.48 15 OPM %-39.21-146.91 --56.4538.93 - PBDT-5.15-1.95 -164 -5.890.39 PL PBT-5.22-2.02 -158 -6.17-0.27 -2185 NP-6.943.25 PL -20.30-19.00 -7

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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