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Ashima reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 200.72% to Rs 8.33 crore

Net profit of Ashima reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 200.72% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.332.77 201 OPM %39.742.89 -PBDT2.60-0.51 LP PBT2.53-0.58 LP NP1.93-2.53 LP

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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