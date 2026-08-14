Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2100.00% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 1350.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.440.0286.36-50.000.350.030.350.030.290.02

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