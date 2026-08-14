Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 2100.00% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 1350.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.440.02 2100 OPM %86.36-50.00 -PBDT0.350.03 1067 PBT0.350.03 1067 NP0.290.02 1350

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 32.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 175.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Thakkers Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nihar Info Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Next Story