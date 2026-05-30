Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.78% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.