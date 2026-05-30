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Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.78% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.190.18 6 1.451.03 41 OPM %89.4777.78 -85.5283.50 - PBDT0.070.09 -22 1.200.98 22 PBT0.070.09 -22 1.190.97 23 NP0.090.07 29 1.040.84 24

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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