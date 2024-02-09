Sales reported at Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 185.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.340.34 0 OPM %35.29-102.94 -PBDT0.760.34 124 PBT0.740.32 131 NP0.570.20 185
Powered by Capital Market - Live News