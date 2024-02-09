Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 185.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashirwad Steels &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 185.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 185.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.340.34 0 OPM %35.29-102.94 -PBDT0.760.34 124 PBT0.740.32 131 NP0.570.20 185

