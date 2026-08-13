Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.29% to Rs 3.43 croreNet profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 76.92% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.433.74 -8 OPM %3.213.21 -PBDT0.720.54 33 PBT0.650.49 33 NP0.690.39 77
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