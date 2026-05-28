Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 429.81% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 429.81% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.06% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 166.05% to Rs 12.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.