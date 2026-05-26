Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 3.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.38% to Rs 25.77 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 3.29% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.38% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.87% to Rs 8.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.35% to Rs 113.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.