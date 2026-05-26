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Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit declines 3.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 37.38% to Rs 25.77 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills declined 3.29% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.38% to Rs 25.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.87% to Rs 8.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.35% to Rs 113.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.7741.15 -37 113.61178.48 -36 OPM %21.619.60 -14.1413.37 - PBDT0.971.54 -37 14.6924.76 -41 PBT1.361.51 -10 10.7620.52 -48 NP1.471.52 -3 8.4815.96 -47

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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