Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 113.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 34.18 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 113.58% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.1839.84 -14 OPM %17.4716.89 -PBDT13.337.62 75 PBT11.876.18 92 NP9.914.64 114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content