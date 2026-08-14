Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 0.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 13020.01 croreNet profit of Ashok Leyland rose 0.78% to Rs 615.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 611.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 13020.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11656.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13020.0111656.73 12 OPM %18.5118.64 -PBDT1264.261164.64 9 PBT949.72891.41 7 NP615.81611.07 1
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