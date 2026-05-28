Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 14.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 17138.90 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 14.21% to Rs 1290.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1130.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 17138.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14636.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.72% to Rs 3471.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3106.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 56076.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48341.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.