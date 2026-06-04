Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.75, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.75% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 12.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.75, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 9.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26092.8, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 286.05 lakh shares in last one month.