Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.8, down 2.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 0.23% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.8, down 2.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has eased around 9.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27304.5, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.07 lakh shares in last one month.