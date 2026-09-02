Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.17, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 7.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.17, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 23871.2. The Sensex is at 76450.83, down 0.64%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 4.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28491.05, down 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.21 lakh shares in last one month.