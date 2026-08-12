Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 41.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.53% to Rs 1499.61 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 41.23% to Rs 127.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.53% to Rs 1499.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1887.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1499.611887.0717.1931.72208.57337.53172.80299.57127.77217.39

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