Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 41.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.53% to Rs 1499.61 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 41.23% to Rs 127.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.53% to Rs 1499.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1887.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1499.611887.07 -21 OPM %17.1931.72 -PBDT208.57337.53 -38 PBT172.80299.57 -42 NP127.77217.39 -41
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