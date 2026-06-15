Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2026.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2026.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd spiked 11.92% to Rs 138 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59475 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd surged 11.76% to Rs 866.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10857 shares in the past one month. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd soared 9.85% to Rs 378.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.76 lakh shares in the past one month. Five-Star Business Finance Ltd advanced 9.25% to Rs 480.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42417 shares in the past one month.