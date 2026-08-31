Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Northern Arc Capital Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 August 2026.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Northern Arc Capital Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 August 2026.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd surged 12.69% to Rs 127 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd spiked 9.25% to Rs 715.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month. Northern Arc Capital Ltd soared 7.78% to Rs 308.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 114.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. Kiri Industries Ltd advanced 6.34% to Rs 524.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55280 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76404 shares in the past one month.