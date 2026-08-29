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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA from RVNL

For Rishikesh Karnprayag New BG Rail Line Project

Ashoka Buildcon had submitted for the following Project to Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL).

Package-3: Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Electro Mechanical (E&M) System comprising of 33/11kv & 11/0.433kv GIS Substations, HT & LT Cables, DG Sets, Lighting, Ups System, Ventilation Systems & Fire Fighting Systems and other associated works for Tunnel T-13, T-14, T-15 & T-16 under package E-4 of Rishikesh Karnprayag New BG Rail Line Project in the State of Uttarakhand (Project)

Further to apprise that the Company has received Letter of Acceptance for the said Project.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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