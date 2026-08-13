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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.84% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales decline 25.32% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 185.84% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.32% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.075.45 -25 OPM %-18.189.54 -PBDT3.561.27 180 PBT3.381.13 199 NP3.231.13 186

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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