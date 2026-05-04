Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 311.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.48% to Rs 10.35 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 311.11% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.48% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 10.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.90% to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.