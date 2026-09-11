Graviss Hospitality Ltd, Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Ladderup Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2026.

Graviss Hospitality Ltd, Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Ladderup Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2026.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 17.11 at 11-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4680 shares in the past one month.

Graviss Hospitality Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 41.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12111 shares in the past one month. Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 22.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1829 shares in the past one month. Deep Polymers Ltd jumped 18.01% to Rs 47.57. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11310 shares in the past one month.