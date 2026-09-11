Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Metcast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Graviss Hospitality Ltd, Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Ladderup Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2026.

Graviss Hospitality Ltd, Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd and Ladderup Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2026.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 17.11 at 11-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4680 shares in the past one month.

Graviss Hospitality Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 41.97. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12111 shares in the past one month.

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 22.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1829 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd jumped 18.01% to Rs 47.57. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11310 shares in the past one month.

Ladderup Finance Ltd gained 17.23% to Rs 76.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2492 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India's crude oil imports spike 13% on year in Jul-26

EUR/USD around two-week high as Lagarde highlights inflation pressures

Nifty below 23,350; metal shares under pressure

Diamond Power Infra gains after clearing Rs 2,401 crore resolution plan

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Next Story