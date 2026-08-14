Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.43% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Ashtasidhhi Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.43% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.451.492.04-1.340.0500.0500.080

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