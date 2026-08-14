Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 64.43% to Rs 2.45 croreNet profit of Ashtasidhhi Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 64.43% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.451.49 64 OPM %2.04-1.34 -PBDT0.050 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.080 0
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