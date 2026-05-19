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Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 37.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 48.66 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries declined 37.68% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 48.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.84% to Rs 22.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 149.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.6647.81 2 149.41154.77 -3 OPM %11.1816.90 -13.5315.73 - PBDT9.7013.82 -30 37.4641.95 -11 PBT8.8612.62 -30 33.1937.23 -11 NP5.548.89 -38 22.6925.45 -11

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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