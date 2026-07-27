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Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 59.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 34.05% to Rs 39.53 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries rose 59.65% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.05% to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5329.49 34 OPM %13.5110.51 -PBDT9.477.15 32 PBT8.366.02 39 NP6.454.04 60

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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