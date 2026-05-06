Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.