Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.090.05 80 0.270.48 -44 OPM %-33.33-20.00 -11.1164.58 - PBDT0.010.08 -88 0.190.41 -54 PBT0.010.08 -88 0.190.41 -54 NP0.010.05 -80 0.140.30 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of strategic stake in Cymotive Technologies, Israel

Larsen & Toubro secures its largest domestic order in metals segment

Goldiam International launches India's first Digital 3D Ring Builder

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story