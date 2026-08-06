Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Asia Capital rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.090.02 350 OPM %55.56-100.00 -PBDT0.060.01 500 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.040.01 300
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