Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertFCRA Amendment BillDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.090.02 350 OPM %55.56-100.00 -PBDT0.060.01 500 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.040.01 300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 45.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Standard Engineering Technology consolidated net profit rises 26.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the June 2026 quarter

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

Next Story