Asian Energy rises after bagging Rs 187.62 crore GSECL EPC contract

Asian Energy Services jumped 3.16% to Rs 374 after the company said that it has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 187.62 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL).

The contract involves capacity enhancement of the coal handling plant (Stage-II) at the Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat. The project will be executed on a lump-sum EPC basis and covers engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning activities. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 2-3 years.

The company said the order marks its first major contract outside Coal India and its subsidiaries and associates, representing a strategic diversification of its client base into state utility-led infrastructure projects.