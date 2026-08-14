Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 115.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 135.06% to Rs 271.19 crore

Net profit of Asian Energy Services rose 115.50% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 135.06% to Rs 271.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.271.19115.377.809.9321.4912.5517.117.8511.965.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News