Asian Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 115.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 135.06% to Rs 271.19 croreNet profit of Asian Energy Services rose 115.50% to Rs 11.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 135.06% to Rs 271.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales271.19115.37 135 OPM %7.809.93 -PBDT21.4912.55 71 PBT17.117.85 118 NP11.965.55 115
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