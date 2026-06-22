Asian Energy Services wins EPC project of Rs 187.62 cr from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

Asian Energy Services has secured a Rs 187.62 crore EPC contract (including GST) from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) for enhancement of a coal handling plant in Ukai Gujarat.

The project marks a strategic milestone for the company as its first major order outside Coal India and its subsidiaries and associates. It signals a diversification of its client base and a strong entry into state utility-led infrastructure projects. The project involves capacity enhancement of the Coal Handling Plant (Stage-II) at the Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat.

The project is being executed on a lump sum EPC basis, and the scope covers end-to-end engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, which will take place over 2-3 years.