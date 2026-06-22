Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Energy Services wins EPC project of Rs 187.62 cr from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

Asian Energy Services wins EPC project of Rs 187.62 cr from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Asian Energy Services has secured a Rs 187.62 crore EPC contract (including GST) from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) for enhancement of a coal handling plant in Ukai Gujarat.

The project marks a strategic milestone for the company as its first major order outside Coal India and its subsidiaries and associates. It signals a diversification of its client base and a strong entry into state utility-led infrastructure projects. The project involves capacity enhancement of the Coal Handling Plant (Stage-II) at the Ukai Thermal Power Station in Gujarat.

The project is being executed on a lump sum EPC basis, and the scope covers end-to-end engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning, which will take place over 2-3 years.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade with significant cuts; pharma share advance for 3rd day

Oswal Pumps CFO Subodh Kumar resigns

Volumes spurt at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Sensex jumps 371 pts; European mkt decline

Tata Motors secures orders for over 3,400 eCVs across segments

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story