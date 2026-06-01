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Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales decline 43.51% to Rs 9.27 crore

Net loss of Asian Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.51% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 68.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.2716.41 -44 68.2465.36 4 OPM %-5.294.94 -2.022.23 - PBDT-0.370.87 PL 0.940.78 21 PBT-0.460.76 PL 0.540.36 50 NP-0.340.55 PL 0.390.24 63

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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