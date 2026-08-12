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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
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Sales decline 56.56% to Rs 9.30 crore

Net loss of Asian Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.56% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.3021.41 -57 OPM %-3.981.82 -PBDT-0.550.23 PL PBT-0.650.14 PL NP-0.650.11 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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