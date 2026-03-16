Asian Granito's board approved the appointment of Dibyendu Dey as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 13 March 2026.

Debyendu Dey brings over 28 years of experience in operational and finance leadership roles with hands on experience in managing the entire gamut of finance, reporting & controlling of listed companies, and exposure to projects, supply chain, fundraising, debt restructuring, forex management, M&A and turnarounds.

He has a successful track record and diverse experience leading the finance function and working with Boards, CEOs and multiple regional and global stakeholders in various industries. He worked with various organisation such as NITCO, Essar Group, RPG Group.