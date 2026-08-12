Asian Granito India consolidated net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.76% to Rs 530.95 croreNet profit of Asian Granito India rose 8.84% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.76% to Rs 530.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 388.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales530.95388.24 37 OPM %6.196.41 -PBDT25.7822.52 14 PBT9.818.89 10 NP8.137.47 9
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